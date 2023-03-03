Mbalula says Ramaphosa has the flu but will still be announcing Cabinet reshuffle soon

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was down with the flu but will still announce his Cabinet soon. Mbalula who said he was in a Cabinet meeting with Ramaphosa during the State visit by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, said Ramaphosa had to apply his mind when making changes to the cabinet.

It’s been over two months since speculation about the changes in the national executive has been mounting. There’s been even more pressure after deputy president David Mabuza’s resignation as there is no leader of government business in the legislature. “The president in the Cabinet meeting the other day (during) the state visit (by Museveni) I think he did catch some flu and I was there. In terms of what happens about it and how that is linked to the Cabinet reshuffle I don’t know. I think some people are creating stories.

“When the Cabinet has to happen you will be informed. That matter will be processed by the president. When he is ready he will call you and announce the changes in Cabinet if there are any. It is the call and prerogative of the president to decide on that, hopefully soon,” said Mbalula. He admitted that the departure of Mabuza from government had put more pressure to move with speed in announcing the Cabinet. “The deputy president has also resigned, that then puts pressure on the process so that the president makes the announcement because the deputy president is an important position in parliament, leader of government business. If that position is left open for the longer period it has got implications in the legislative programme of action of governance. The president is aware of all of these things,” said Mbalula.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to take over from Mabuza. Mbalula said many people were anxious about the Cabinet. “I know many people have criticised and spoken, including in the ANC, why is it taking so long and I have addressed them. I said comrades we are not reconstituting government, it will be just a patch up to move with speed on all these things we are doing,” said Mbalula.

The ANC has added new members to its list in parliament after Sihle Zikalala, Mashatile and Parks Tau were sworn-in last month. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was not an MP, was also sworn-in this week heightening speculation he was making way for the appointment of a Minister of Electricity. It is expected the electricity minister will come from outside the national legislature.