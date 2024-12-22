Mbalula sounds warning to ANC leaders who opposed Bela Bill

African National Congress (ANC) secretary- general Fikile Mbalula, said the party will take strong action against ANC leaders who continue to call the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela Bill) "as though there is doubt within the leadership.” Mabaula slammed those who opposed the bill, calling it “wrong and populist.”

Mbalula made those remarks on Saturday, December 21, reflecting on a number of issues in the public domain, including the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela Bill). His comments came after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Bela Bill fully into law on Friday, December 20. However, the bill was initially signed into law on September 13, Ramaphosa suspended the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 for three months to allow further consultations.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said he has instructed the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube to see to the full implementation of the Bela bill. Gwarube is from the Democratic Alliance (DA), a party involved in the Government of National Unity (GNU). The DA initially opposed the bill, but later backed it. "I have also instructed the Minister to do what is necessary, as is customary with any law, to ensure that the timeframe of implementation – particularly with regard to the preparedness of the system for universal Grade R access – and the consequential regulations setting out the norms and standards are prepared.

"All bodies and all officials responsible for the implementation of this Act are required at all times to act in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the relevant policies and regulations," said Ramaphosa. In a heated address, Mbalula expressed huge concern about the ANC leaders who were opposing the bill and described their actions as undermining the party’s leadership. “It is a disappointment,” Mbalula said.

“Why will others speak on the sideways as though there is doubt about leadership, that it won't be provided? " he questioned. “It is wrong. It is populist. It is populist,” Mbalula added. Although he did not disclose the names of the people in the ANC, who opposed the bill, Mbalula said the party will not tolerate populist actions within its ranks.

“Even within our ranks, there are people who are just on top of their voices.The Bela Act must be implemented. There is leadership here in this country, led by Ramaphosa of the ANC,” he added. Mbalula said the party will take strong action against those within the party and have opposed the bill. “We will act against populism in the ranks of the ANC. We will. We are observing it. It is not the plurality of ideas, intellectualism, dissent, or genuine,” he said.

“Why will any leader of the ANC not have confidence that matters of this nature are being handled and driven at the political level by the leadership of the ANC?” he asked. Mbalula further stressed that the ANC under the leadership of Ramaphosa, is committed to advancing the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which seeks to transform the country into a non-racial, democratic and just society. “It is to advance the NDR. Other forces and political parties, strategic opponents like the DA and other parties, the new arrivalists and all of that will be opposed,” Mbalula said.