Mbalula stresses need for GNU following ANC’s election 40% showing

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says they will not retreat on the Government of National Unity (GNU) despite negative talks surrounding it. He stated that the people of South Africa voted for them in the recent national and provincial elections to continue leading the nation.

“We are not going to retreat on the concept of GNU because we believe it represents the outcome of the elections. We did not get an outright majority. We are a 40% party. “We have been supported and voted for by six million people who want us to continue with the transformation agenda to change the lives of the people forever,” Mbalula said. Mbalula addressed the media on Thursday night in Cape Town about the developments of the GNU and their engagement with other political parties.

The ANC failed to win the 2024 national and provincial elections for the first time in their 30 years of rule in the country. It received 40.18% of the vote nationally, which necessitates the formation of a GNU. “We did not die in 1994 with 62%, and we will not die with 40% now,” he said. He admitted that they were in no position to govern the country alone, hence the talks with other parties to form the GNU.

“We believe that the agreements we reach will be made public and engaged transparently,” he said. He mentioned that they have so far engaged with parties including the DA, PA, IFP, UDM, FF+, RISE Mzansi, Al Jama-ah, and others who agreed to work with them on the GNU. However, engagements with the MK Party and EFF were unsuccessful. According to Mbalula, the party they have not engaged with is ActionSA, as they have expressed no interest in working with the ANC.

Despite political differences, Mbalula said none of the parties they are engaged with have the agenda to amend the constitution. He stated that the Constitution would safeguard the GNU. He further mentioned that they would continue to engage with parties to reach a unified goal. [email protected]