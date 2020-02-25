Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the appointment of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has followed due legal processes.
Briefing the transport portfolio committee on Tuesday, Mbalula recounted how the entity had deteriorated over the years with both its financial and operational performance declining and the Auditor-General making adverse findings on its management of finances, among other things.
He said the then interim board had failed to answer key questions to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in November last year.