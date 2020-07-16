Mbalula urges taxi operators to adhere to additional transport regulations

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged taxi operators to adhere to the new regulations set out for public transport in order to protect themselves and their passengers from the coronavirus. On Thursday, Mbalula announced additional measures public transport operators must take for the new 70% and 100% loading capacity for long- and short-distance travelling, which refers to any trip that is 200km or longer. "Following extensive consultation with stakeholders, we noted the need to increase on the loading capacity within the public transport sphere. We further noted the need to tighten the mitigation measures linked to the increase in the loading capacity. "Consultations with health experts was undertaken and their additional recommendations in the face of the increased loading capacity were duly considered and accepted," said Mbalula, adding that preserving livelihoods was not an easy balance to strike.. The new regulations include, among others, the mandatory use of face masks (or other appropriate item covering both mouth and nose) by all those in the taxi; sanitising of passengers before boarding and alighting; the use of jammers to keep windows open by at least 5cm; and a 70% loading capacity for interprovincial travel, while local taxis will now be able to carry passengers to full capacity (100% load).

Mbalula defended the decision by the government to permit the airline and taxi industries to load passengers at 100% capacity despite the massive surge in Covid-19 infections.

He said the taxi industry was badly hit by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and taxi owners were not covered by the R500 billion relief fund. He added that the R1 billion once-off payment would not address the losses made by the taxi industry.

Mbalula said the disinfecting of vehicles, sanitising and social distancing have been in placed squarely in the hands of public transport vehicle owners.

Meanwhile, no operator may allow anyone to enter their vehicle without wearing a cloth face mask, homemade item or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth.

“Similarly, drivers and other employees must wear face mask or appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, together with a face shield."

According to the Department of Transport, you also need to wear a protective mask if you are driving with other passengers in your own private vehicle.

Buses, taxis, e-hailing, meter taxis, shuttle services, chauffeur-driven vehicles and scholar transport vehicles are also permitted to load 100% of their licensed carrying capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel, which refers to any trip that is 200km or longer.

Also, commuter rail is permitted to carry 70% of their licensed carry capacity.

Operators must sanitise vehicles before picking up and after dropping off passengers. Areas to be sanitised also includes vehicle doors, window handles, armrests and handrails.

Meanwhile, passengers must sanitise after they enter the vehicle and after getting off the vehicle. Marshals, security officers and passengers are obliged to wear a cloth face mask that covers nose and mouth throughout the journey.

“No person or passenger will be allowed to use any form of public transport or enter a building, place or premises if they do not wear a cloth face mask or a homemade item or another appropriate item that covers nose and mouth,” Mbalula stressed.

In addition, intra-provincial, metropolitan areas and district public transport are permitted to operate without the requirement for a permit.

He said mini and midi-bus taxi vehicles and buses may not carry more than 70% of their maximum licensed passenger-carrying capacity for long-distance intra-provincial travel and permitted inter-provincial travel.

In another development, the banking sector is coming to the party in terms of aiding taxi owners who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have held productive engagements with the Banking Association South Africa on further relief measures they can extend to the taxi industry. We are happy to indicate that the banks have been responsive to our proposals to provide appropriate financial relief,” Mbalula said.

“Individual banks have their own procedures and measures in place and will make appropriate pronouncements in this regard.”

This comes after the taxi industry accused the government of not offering enough support during the lockdown, where many in the taxi industry have suffered significant losses.

He also announced that East London, George and Kimberly airports would resume operations on 21 July.