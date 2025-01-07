Mbalula's warning: ANC Gauteng leaders face consequences for social media posts

Legobang Maile, the ANC Gauteng provincial leader, has clashed with party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who threatened to charge him over posts made on X (formerly Twitter) earlier on Tuesday morning. Following the May 29 elections, Mbalula threatened to suppress party members who did not toe the line and warned they could face charges for discussing party matters on social media.

This saw ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi being summoned to the party's headquarters Luthuli House to explain his negative remarks on the government of national unity (GNU). For the past two days, Maile has been having a meltdown on X about how the ANC was his heritage and would never forgive anyone who intentionally tried to destroy it. These are some of Maile's tweets: "ANC is not about cult personality. We are not cowards, we will fight with everything we have."

"Igwala kulonina Madoda,mazileme ziyetyeni, Aluta Continua... Then the ANC I joined and love is not like a pig; it does not devour its own children." Addressing the media in Cape Town, Mbalula promised to charge defiant members, including those who make controversial statements on social media. "We want people who are not cowards in the fight in the revolution, not people who are not cowards fighting ANC battles. We want people to be in the forefront of defending the revolution and make it a point that the ANC comes back stronger," he said.

Mbalula added that political issues and organisational matters would be addressed within the party. Although the ANC said KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng PEC will know their fate after January 8 celebrations, rumour has it that Mbalula and others members are calling for the dissolution of the provinces in response to their poor election results on May 29. Many are interpreting Maile's tweets as a clear criticism or rebuttal to Mbalula.