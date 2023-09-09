Mbeki says Buthelezi was a towering and significant figure

Former president Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he was a towering figure in the evolution of South African society. Mbeki said Buthelezi left an indelible mark in the country because of the contribution he made over many years.

He said this was also the time to reflect on the commitments the country made three decades ago to build a non-racial society. Buthelezi was also a custodian of Zulu culture and tradition. Mbeki was joining a number of leaders who have started paying tribute to the former leader of the IFP.

Mbeki worked with Buthelezi in two administrations after the 1994 elections. Former president Nelson Mandela appointed Buthelezi as the Minister of Home Affairs in 1994. When Mbeki took over from Mandela in 1999 he re-appointed Buthelezi to the position. Mbeki said the death of Buthelezi was a loss to the nation.

“Prince Buthelezi has been, and will always be, a towering and significant historical figure in the evolution of the South African society. His life and work have left an indelible mark in the shaping of our political landscape during the liberation struggle and the reconstruction of a democratic South Africa. “A loyal custodian of Zulu traditions and culture, uShenge will also be remembered for his unwavering champion of life-long learning and education. As we reflect on his life and work, may we use the moment to revisit and recommit ourselves to the ideals to which we bound ourselves almost 30 years ago, to build ours into a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society which truly belongs all who live in it, united in our diversity,” said Mbeki. Political parties have also paid tribute to Buthelezi.