The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that De Klerk had been served by Mbeki with documentation explaining that the apartheid system had been declared a crime against humanity.
This followed De Klerk’s comments earlier this month during an interview with the SABC in which he apologised for apartheid, but also said that it was not a crime against humanity.
Mbeki sent De Klerk the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid.
This came after De Klerk’s remarks to Mbeki when he told him that he was not aware of the convention.