Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Political analysts believe that it would be a wise move for former President Thabo Mbeki to appear before the state capture commission to clarify his links with the Guptas. The family which has since left the country is alleged to be behind the capturing of the state .

Political analysts, Ralph Mathekga and Xolani Dube of the Xubera Institute of Research and Development both agreed that Mbeki’s appearance is much-needed in order to clear his name and even provide answers and offer clear perspective.

This comes after Zuma on Monday told the commission that the Guptas had previously had relationships with Mbeki and Nelson Mandela.

In his response, Mbeki said even if it were true that he introduced the Gupta family to Zuma, unless it is alleged and proven that he did so with an improper motive, he would not be held responsible for whatever may or may not have transpired thereafter between Zuma and the Gupta family.

Mathekga said for people to be confident that Mbeki’s version is plausible, he has to face the commission as his name has came up during a sitting.

“It would make sense for former President Thabo Mbeki to appear before the commission. That would give him a chance to rebut Zuma’s claims. I think he has to do so,” he said.

Dube echoed Mathekga and added that by saying he was introduced to the Guptas by Mbeki, Zuma was trying to correct the perception that he was the only one who worked with the family when even some ANC members embraced them before they became notorious and attained a "skunk of the world status".

“The foundation for the Guptas to penetrate the State was laid by Mbeki, and Zuma completed the process as they became more prominent under his watch while under Mbeki they were restricted… Mbeki is supposed to go to the commission to explain his relationship with the Guptas if he wants to be believed,” Dube said.

Zuma is still testifying before the commission led by deputy chief justice, Judge Raymond Zondo and on Tuesday he claimed that his personal assistant has told him that there is a threat to kill him, his family and his advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane SC.

Political Bureau