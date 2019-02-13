File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA).

DURBAN - An urgent debate on South Africa's energy crisis will be scheduled after consultation with National Assembly (NA) programming structures, Speaker Baleka Mbete has said in a letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Natasha Mazzone. Mazzone on Monday requested the debate in the wake of Eskom's announcements on Sunday on planned load shedding in the months leading up to the elections.

Mbete said in her reply that the recent load shedding warranted the attention of the National Assembly especially in light of its impact on the economy.

The National Assembly Programme Committee – which determines the programme of the House – is scheduled to meet on Thursday morning.