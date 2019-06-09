Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during the South African Bank (SARB) and the South African Mint announcment release of a series of six commemorative circulation coins. Pictures: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - FINANCE Minister Tito Mboweni and his Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs counterpart Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have told the country’s 257 mayors to use public transport or shuttles and stop hiring expensive luxury cars. This is among new stringent measures to cut costs in municipalities and related entities that come into effect next month. Municipalities have been told to avoid expenditure on elaborate and expensive office furniture. Mboweni said the regulations have been promulgated with Dlamini Zuma’s concurrence.

New municipal cost-containment regulations have declared that local government officials and political office bearers must either use council vehicles or use public transport if the costs of such services are lower than hiring a vehicle, the kilometres to be claimed or parking. The regulations are aimed at ensuring that municipality resources are used effectively, efficiently and economically.

Local government politicians and officials have also been warned should they fail to implement or comply with the new regulations they will be held liable for committing financial misconduct or financial offences, which may be declared criminal offences.

From July 1, municipal managers have also been told to ensure there are policies in place to manage the use of council vehicles for official purposes.

Municipalities have been warned to stick to guidelines on tools of trade. Political office-bearers must be limited to the upper limits which were approved by Dlamini Zuma’s predecessor Dr Zweli Mkhize.

