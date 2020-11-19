Mboweni hails Kimi Makwetu’s legacy

Johannesburg: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the death of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has robbed the country of an individual who put South Africa on the global map. Makwetu was appointed to the UN’s audit advisory body before he died. Mboweni was among politicians, family and friends of Makwetu who attended his funeral in Johannesburg on Thursday. Mboweni said Makwetu had done a good job during his tenure as auditor-general. Makwetu died last week following a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was about to conclude his term as the auditor-general.

Family, friends and politicians gathered at Fourways Memorial Park on Thursday morning for Makwetu's funeral service.

Makwetu had a passion for serving the public but was also a passionate father and husband. His father-in-law, Mlamli Makasi, described Makwetu as a bold man who approached everything he did without fear.

He said his son-in-law was the example of what every family could wish for.

"He was a bold man. He used to attend every programme in life without fear. He was brave. He was clever, cool, calm and collected.

’’He was diligent, very active and wanted to do everything that needed to be done. He did not believe in delay tactics, he was not buying time," Makasi said as he made jokes during his speech, which amused guests.

Makwetu's three children, Nangomso, Wandile and Thando, took turns describing how their father's death was emotional, yet he left them with fond memories which they will cherish forever.

“Tata taught me respect and humility. He viewed every man he met with the same level of respect. He was a bubbly man and I would wake up every Sunday morning and hear him sing his favourite jazz songs.

’“I will do as you showed me and show up and put my best foot forward. You showed up. You took the pressure away. You were the best father a boy could ask for,” Thando Makwetu said.

Makwetu's work as AG was woven through various speeches given by guests, with former AG Terence Nombembe, who served before Makwetu and was a close friend, detailing how Makwetu had been reluctant to take up the job of AG.

Nombembe said Makwetu understood the task ahead of him as an officer in charge of ensuring public funds were not abused.

Nombembe said Makwetu had also been a strong supporter of the Zondo commission and had indicated his willingness to testify and give his account of the troubles encountered by his office as it pursued financial mismanagement.

Nombembe said Makwetu's death should not be seen as the end of hope and instead should be viewed as cementing a legacy. | Political Bureau