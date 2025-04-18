Mbuyiseni Ndlozi defends Julius Malema, discusses Elon Musk, PayPal mafia, and Lesotho’s Starlink deal

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended his former leader Julius Malema, who was recently described as a small boy, toy soldier and a pest. The remarks were made by Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene last week following a statement by US president Donald Trump who repeated that bad things are happening in South Africa and as a result, will not show up for the G20 summit in November.

Speaking on the Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ndlozi, who recently joined PowerFM as a broadcaster after he left the EFF after clashing with Malema for apparently not disclosing to the leadership that he knew Floyd Shivambu would leave for the MK Party, shielded his former leader from the remarks by Kunene. “The duty of a revolutionary is always to agitate. And I think that we must not retreat and demonise people who sing Dubuli Bhunu (Kill The Boer). We sing Die Stem every day when we sing the national anthem. “We must not bow, and I don't think suddenly, if you want to do proper international relations, you can make the same message that Kenny wants to without demonising Dubuli Bhunu.

“On that we must all take Julius's side because that's our heritage, the song is important. “Even the day we have the land. There is no relationship between singing that song, even during the struggle and a hate trade, racial hatred against white people,” he said. Ndlozi said Struggle icons such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Peter Mokaba and many other revolutionaries who sang the chant, did not hate white people - nor did many black African people in general.

“I have never met blacks who hate whites, I've never. All our ancestors didn't teach us hatred. Mama Winnie, even Peter Mokaba, who liked to chant Dubuli Bhunu, they never spread hate,” he said. The PayPal Mafia, Trump Tariffs, Pretoria and China Offering his insights on the teetering relations between Pretoria and Washington, Ndlozi said the Trump administration had the close ear of many prominent and wealthy businessman who were born and grew up in apartheid South Africa. These business people have been labelled as the PayPal mafia. They include Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Roelof Botha, the grandson of apartheid minister Pik Botha - they are all executives at PayPal and have a close ear with Trump.

Ndlozi said the South African government remained calm despite hostilities with Washington as he believed Pretoria had a major trump card, platinum, which was exempted from the Trump tariffs. He said the rest of the world was essentially just collateral, explaining that he believed the Trump tariffs were just a tool by the US administration to get at China.



“But he (Trump) exempted minerals and platinum group metals. Because South Africa supplies about 38% of the platinum group metals in the US… I mean, we are the platinum capital of the world, us and Zimbabwe. “That I think is the reason South Africa's government is so calm… they've got that ticket and it's a real ticket. It's a real ticket. “They're not just not panicking. They've got a ticket. America needs South Africa,” said Ndlozi, explaining that other alternative markets for platinum included Russia and Germany.

He also said South Africa should not choose sides in the conflict between the US and China, but that it should put South Africa’s interests first at all times. He said the relations between South Africa and the US were not irreparable and that it could take years, but South Africa had to insist on mending relations at all costs. Elon Musk, Starlink and Lesotho On the matter of a so-called white genocide, Ndlozi said there were more black men killing each other in South Africa, slamming the Trump administration for being committed to a lie. He said at some point, Musk was “cool” with President Cyril Ramaphosa and they were calling each other, but he believed the relations changed when Pretoria refused to circumvent BEE policies for Starlink.

Last week, Musk’s dad, revealed that Ramaphosa asked Elon to endorse his electoral campaign ahead of the May 29 elections. Meanwhile, it was announced this week that the communications regulator in Lesotho had issued a licence to Starlink to operate in the country. Ndlozi said Musk and Starlink would make “no significant money” in the Lesotho deal, but he explained that the deal was likely in Lesotho’s best interest as they were slapped with massive tariffs after China setup manufacturing plants in the country.