Former Ipid head robert McBride. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Ipid boss Robert McBride's testimony at the Zondo commission has been postponed to Thursday. McBride was set to be the first witness in the commission's investigation into allegations of state capture within law enforcement agencies.

He was set to be followed by former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen who was scheduled to appear on Thursday.

The head of the commission's legal team Advocate Paul Pretorius told commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that the commission's team had made errors and delayed issuing notices to implicated parties.

The notices, according to the commission's rules, have to be issued to implicated parties before a witness takes the stand. These notices allow for the implicated party to know that they are implicated and to also consider the option of applying to cross-examine witnesses.

Pretorius acknowledged that the legal team had failed to issue the notices on time and therefore led to the delay of hearing both McBride and Booysen's evidence.

This is the second time that McBride's appearance has been postponed. In February the commission's legal team cited similar reasons to delay his evidence.

Zondo granted the postponement but appeared unhappy with the delays to issue notices and McBride having to yet again reschedule his appearance.

"I appreciate that the legal team is working very hard, but there is simply no excuse for this not having being done. I hope this experience will result in measures being put in place to make sure that this does not happen. This commission does not have a lot of time to finish its work within the time prescribed. We need every hour and every minute," said Zondo.

"That it is unacceptable should be made quite clear," he said.

Pretorius also hinted that the commission may be experiencing issues with the number of staff members and said processes were under way to bolster the staff contingent.

Between the evidence of McBride and Booysen, there are 100 notices that have to be issued to implicated parties.

Pretorius had said that McBride's evidence implicates more than 30 government officials.

The former Ipid boss will now give evidence on Thursday while Booysen will testify on Monday.