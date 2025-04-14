Mcebisi Jonas appointed as Special Envoy to US

Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed as the country's Special Envoy to the United States of America. His appointment comes following Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion last month.

In a statement on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Jonas served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that he appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa. As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role. Concurrently, he holds the position of Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the MTN Group, a role he will maintain alongside his responsibilities as my Special Envoy.