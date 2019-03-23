Thando Qina and his group from Jouberton in Klerksdorp held placards at the DA North West provincial manifesto launch. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Potchefstroom - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident it will make gains in the North West in the May 8 general elections, North West DA premier candidate Joe McGluwa said on Saturday. "It is possible for us to reach 24 percent of the vote. Before it was 13 and 14 percent. It was very low, but we are very positive this time around of what is happening in the province. It is possible for us to reach 22 or 24 percent," McGluwa said ahead of the North West DA election manifesto launch in Potchefstroom.

He said the DA wanted to bring the African National Congress to below 50 percent of the vote. The DA in the North West was committed to clean government that would prioritise programmes to grow the economy to create jobs, an integrated infrastructure development programme, accelerated service delivery, and safety and security of all people.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was expected to address supporters at Trim Park in Potchefstroom before heading to the Free State. DA supporters in blue T-shirts streamed into the park and were seated under five tents.

African News Agency (ANA)