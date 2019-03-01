KZN Premier Willies Mchunu Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Bidding farewell to the KwaZulu- Natal legislature, Premier Willies Mchunu said opposition parties were mischievous to allege his government had failed to deliver services. Mchunu, who announced his retirement from government, said in his State of the Province Address on Wednesday that he would no longer accept any government deployments, although he would continue to serve the ANC.

He said the government had plans to implement recommendations of the Moerane Commission, which he had commissioned to investigate political killings in the province.

He hoped that new government leadership would deal with money that allegedly went missing from the provincial Department of Agriculture’s disaster funds.

“The money that is alleged to be missing comes from the national government. There is no R220million that comes from the provincial government. We cannot investigate matters that come from another structure of government unless we have agreement with that sphere of government,” he said.

He said that allegations of corruption in renovation of a community hall in Umzimkhulu were also handled appropriately. The hall hit the news after the killing of former ANC secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

“I personally had to go there (to Umzimkhulu) to table the report (of an investigation) with the council and followed the legal route. The council requested to respond on February28, which is today,” he said.

DA provincial leader MPL Zwakele Mncwango had accused Mchunu of having failed to clean up the Department of Agriculture, which he described as the most corrupt in the province.

He also accused the government of having failed to implement recommendations of the Moerane Commission.

IFP MPL Blessed Gwala told Mchunu the ANC and IFP still needed to reconcile for the betterment of the country.

Political Bureau