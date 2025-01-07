Mchunu to discuss SAPS absence at slain warden’s funeral with Gauteng government

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced plans to meet with the Gauteng provincial government following the remarks made by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi over the South African Police Service (SAPS) failure to attend the funeral of slain traffic warden Chesnay Keppler. Keppler, a 22-year-old Gauteng traffic warden was shot and killed on December 26 by her boyfriend, Mandla Buthelezi, who is a police sergeant at the Eldorado Police Station.

Lesufi criticised SAPS for missing an opportunity to update Klepper’s grieving family and community about investigations. Speaking at the funeral service of Keppler at the weekend, Lesufi expressed his condolences and apologised to the family on behalf of the provincial government. “We come to you to say sorry. We come to you to apologise. He was not mandated. He was not under our instruction. But it’s painful, and we want to say sorry,” Lesufi said.

Keppler’s death has raised questions about the effectiveness of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV), as it occurred days after its conclusion. Lesufi said the SAPS leadership had "missed an opportunity" to show solidarity with the community. "The entire leadership of the South African Police should have come here to demonstrate that they're at peace with the family and that they are not at war with the community,” he said.

In response, Mchunu’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the minister acknowledged the remarks made by Lesufi, regarding the SAPS’s absence. “The Ministry extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ms. Keppler during this difficult time,” Mogotsi said. Mogotsi added that the police ministry reserves further comments on the matter and would engage with the Gauteng provincial government in a meeting to evaluate the progress of the cooperation with the Gauteng metropolitan municipalities.

The engagement seeks to strengthen the collaborative efforts between the SAPS and provincial authorities in fulfilling their shared responsibility to serve and protect all citizens, she said. “The ministry of police remains dedicated to fostering accountability, transparency, community trust in law enforcement, and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that justice prevails for Ms. Keppler as well as addressing any systemic challenges within the SAPS,” Mogotsi added. Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni echoed Lesufi’s criticism, condemning SAPS for its absence and lack of support to Keppler’s family.

Ngobeni said that holding employers responsible for employees' conduct may be questionable in ordinary circumstances, but in this case, it was different. This is the police sergeant - who was on duty and allegedly drunk during the time of the incident. “Only the SAPS could have explained how an officer could have been on duty and using his service pistol whilst under the influence of alcohol,” Ngobeni said.