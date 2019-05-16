Willies Mchunu. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says he is not happy with the pace of investigations into corruption within the provincial government. Mchunu had a one-on-one interview with the media in Durban on Wednesday soon after presenting his five-year term of office report to the provincial Cabinet, which would be officially dissolved on May 22. His report included the recommendations of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in the province.

He said he would hand over the report once premier-elect Sihle Zikalala had been sworn in.

He said his administration had played a major role in fighting corruption in the provincial government.

“One of our major complaints is that cases that should have been investigated by the NPA and Hawks, and that should have found their way to court, have not done so,” he said.

He said Zikalala should start by making sure that the Moerane recommendations were implemented within the ANC and by the provincial government, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the police, public service and administration departments.

However, Mchunu cautioned that ending the killings “would not be an overnight thing”.

But he said the commission’s recommendation had already shown effectiveness.

“If all departments are now in a position to implement the recommendations, those killings would either stop or people would be identifiable and be arrested.

“At the moment, even if you say political killings are continuing, the scale has been very much reduced, and everybody who is monitoring would agree with me,” he said.

He said through an effort of his administration, there had been arrests in Umzimkhulu Municipality in connection with political killings and tender irregularities.

“We had a report that was sent to the Hawks, which are acting on the basis of our report.

“We have investigated Msunduzi Municipality, and there are reports that need a thorough investigation,” he said.

However, he said the provincial government only knew of corruption allegations in eThekwini when the city’s internal investigation had already been completed.

“But I personally interacted with the mayor and city manager to ask ‘what is this?’.”

When asked if he was shocked by the charges against Gumede, Mchunu said: “I cannot be shocked by the arrest of anybody, but I may just be dismayed that politicians get arrested.

“We have to wait for the justice system.”

