MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela found guilty of violating ethics code

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been found to have breached the Executive Ethics Code by lying about GOOD secretary-general and MPL Brett Herron. Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka announced on Wednesday that her office found that Madikizela wilfully made false and misleading statements to the legislature about Herron. According to Gcaleka, Madikizela’s conduct constituted a breach of the Executive Ethics Code. Herron complained about Madikizela, who is also the DA leader in the Western Cape, to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in November 2019. In his complaint, Herron accused Madikizela of wilfully misleading the legislature in breach of the code

As appropriate remedy, Gcaleka has ordered that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to within a reasonable time but not later than 14 days after receiving her report submit a copy thereof and any comments thereon, together with a report on any action taken or to be taken in regard to the provincial legislature.

Herron alleged that Madikizela wilfully made false and misleading statements to the legislature about him in July 2019 and that his conduct was improper and constituted a breach of the code.

Gcaleka on Wednesday released 21 reports, ten of which were closing reports.

Madikizela is the second Western Cape MEC to be found to have breached the code.

In January, Mkhwebane found Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell to have also violated the code.

A complaint against Bredell was lodged by the ANC’s leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore on February 19, 2020.

Dugmore accused Bredell in his capacity as DA provincial chairperson of writing a letter to the acting executive mayor, the speaker, the chief whip and the DA caucus chairperson in the George Local municipality instructing them not to appoint a senior official until permission was granted by the DA federal executive.

Gcaleka said she was encouraged that Winde was implementing the remedial action taken directed against Bredell for breaching the Executive Ethics Code.

Political Bureau