Johannesburg - Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has called on Johannesburg council speaker Vasco da Gama to facilitate the immediate suspension of privileges enjoyed by members of mayoral committee (MMCs), as the city remains without a mayor.
Herman Mashaba left DA-led city’s top post on Wednesday last week and a council meeting scheduled to elect his successor was controversially cancelled by Da Gama on Thursday, leaving Da Gama to be the de facto political head in the city.
On Tuesday, Maile said the MMCs could not continue getting their privileges as they ceased to hold office after Mashaba – who appointed them – left.
“To this effect, should any of the former members of the Mayoral Committee still enjoy the said privileges and benefits, such as tools of trade, administrative support etc, this should immediately cease, as same will be unlawful,” Maile said.
Da Gama said he wanted to first get legal advice on the meaning of “majority” in the rules that govern the election of a new mayor.