Media barred from court in Senekal, prosecutor fearing for his safety

Senekal - The media has been barred from following proceedings in the Senekal Magistrate's Court, where the two men accused of murdering Paul Roux, Free State farm manager Brendin Horner are appearing. The prosecutor opposed the media's application to film proceedings and broadcast them live, claiming the case is at a sensitive stage. The prosecutor has also asked that his name or face not be shown. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and 44-year-old Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, both residents of Takalatse in Fateng-Tse-Ntsho township in Paul Roux, are facing charges of killing Horner earlier this month. The two men's lawyer is not opposed to proceedings being filmed or broadcast but the prosecutor described the investigation as complex.

According to the prosecutor, certain information must be disclosed that should not be public knowledge.

The presiding magistrate said people in the public gallery can spread the word but the prosecutor did not want people to read the sensitive information in the media.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa's lawyer told the court that there have been more complex matters heard openly.

Earlier on Friday EFF leader Julius Malema rallied party members to break police protocol and march all over Senekal.

"March and go there and there, we will come back after two hours," he said.

Malema continued: "This is your town, march all over".

His deputy Floyd Shivambu said the EFF is an organisation that stands against racism.

"We were not part of the Codesa nonsense which gave the land to these white minorities. They just took political power but they did not return our economy," he said.

Political Bureau