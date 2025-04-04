Media Review Network slams UK rights group's call for sanctions against South Africa

The Media Review Network (MRN) has reacted strongly to statements made by Justin Lewis, the head of the UK-based judicial rights group Casisa, who is calling for sanctions against South Africa over alleged ties to Hamas. Lewis's allegations, which he presented last month in a letter to Leo Brent Bozell III, the US Ambassador nominated to South Africa, alleged that the South African government was aware of Hamas' plans to attack Israel in October 2023.

On Thursday, IOL reported that Lewis accused South Africa of facilitating Hamas' strategy by initiating legal action against Israel for alleged genocide in Gaza. However, he provided no evidence to substantiate his claims. In response, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) dismissed Lewis’ assertions, calling into question his credibility, mainly due to his past involvement in cases related to South African banks.

Media Review Network's Executive Member, Iqbal Jassat, expressed his disbelief at Lewis’ attempts to undermine South Africa's sovereignty. “It is incredulous that individuals such as Lewis seek to undermine South Africa's sovereign independence by campaigning for sanctions based on unproven allegations that echo Israel’s hostile stance." Jassat emphasised that it is absurd for a foreign entity based in the UK to demand punitive measures against South Africa.

He further noted that Lewis's sanctions seek to align with a broader narrative promoted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and supported by the Trump administration, which he described as indicative of a malicious agenda. “Lewis’ pro-Israel bias is evident,” Jassat remarked, referring to Lewis’ claims that South Africa’s legal actions against Israel are part of "a broader Hamas strategy". In his letter dated March 27, 2025, which IOL reviewed, Lewis alleged that preparations for the October 7 attacks on Israel were coordinated with South Africa’s government.

He claimed that elements within DIRCO facilitated access to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Hamas despite it being non-signatory to those courts. Jassat explained that Lewis' conspiracy theories rely on "unproven allegations" suggesting that the South African government collaborated with Hamas to conceal operational plans for the October 7 attacks and coordinate legal challenges against Israel. Jassat stated, "While these wild claims may resonate among Israel's fanatical zealots, they certainly will not among serious political analysts who will dismiss them as unverified and baseless."

He argued that the narrative peddled by "Lewis and a host of conspiracy theorists" does not require evidence for President Donald Trump, citing that the misinformation spread was being taken seriously by the US government. He also referenced Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle, who has suggested that the Trump administration's unwavering support for Israel is partly a result of financial backing from Netanyahu's supporters during the last election cycle. “The actions of Western governments often amount to paying lip service to human rights,” Jassat argued, likening the situation to the dystopian themes of George Orwell's 1984, where “war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength".

In conclusion, Jassat highlighted that, regardless of Lewis' misguided efforts, Trump has not hesitated to target South Africa since taking office. “He has signed executive orders to halt funding, imposed tariffs, and criticised South Africa’s connections with Iran and its support for Palestine’s freedom struggle.” Jassat believes that South Africa is being punished for its opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza, drawing attention to the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

However, Lewis said he was not campaigning for US sanctions on ordinary South Africans but on political leaders. “To prevent potential sanctions, it is, in my view, imperative that South Africa is to be seen to be separating the previous ANC government's foreign policy to the new one under the Government of National Unity’s foreign policy,” said Lewis. IOL