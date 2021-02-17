Meet Milanie Bennett, the nurse who administered SA’s first Covid-19 jab

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha nurse Milanie Bennett’s name will go down in the history books as the first person in South Africa to have administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outside of clinical trials.

Bennett, who has been a nurse for 25 years, administered the jab to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Speaking to IOL, she said she felt “very proud and honoured” to have been the vaccinator.

“I was aware that I was going to vaccinate the President and the Minister. I felt prepared because I had done and completed the training first.

“We made history today and I am very proud to have been part of it. My message to other healthcare workers is to be vaccinated. The vaccine reduces your chances of contracting Covid-19. I have not yet taken the vaccine but I will be receiving it tomorrow.”