Members of VIP Protection Unit involved in 51 accidents in four years at the cost of more than R651 000

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed there have been 51 accidents involving members of the VIP Protection Unit in the last four years. Cele said the 51 accidents across the provinces came at the cost of more than R651 000 during this period.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, there were no VIPs at the time accidents happened between 2018 and 2022. He also said no one was killed during the accidents, but two people were injured in the process. “The cause of the accidents was due to collisions and damages caused by objects in the road,” said Cele, who was replying to a written parliamentary question.

In Joburg, there were nine accidents during this period. It was followed by Pretoria where there were eight accidents that were reported. There were also nine accidents in the Eastern Cape. In the Free State the SAPS recorded five accidents involving members of the unit. In the North West and Western Cape there were five accidents in each province.

Story continues below Advertisment

The police recorded four accidents in Limpopo and it was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with two accidents. Members of the VIP Protection Unit were involved in two accidents in the Northern Cape. Cele confirmed that there were no VIPs on board when the accidents happened during this period.

Story continues below Advertisment

“No VIPs were present in the vehicles at the time of the accidents,” he said. Cele said he will decide whether he will make a statement on this matter. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment