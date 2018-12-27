A memorial service for the late African National Congress stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu will be held on Thursday at Pimville in Soweto. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane/African News Agency (ANA Archives)

Johannesburg - A memorial service for the late African National Congress stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu will be held on Thursday at Pimville in Soweto. It will commence at 1pm at the Zoe Bible Church,11764 Nongqawe Street, Zone 6.

Mosunkutu, who was 69, was one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

The ANC has praised the former Transport MEC for the role he played in the liberation struggle.

He died on Monday after being ill for some time, the party said on Tuesday.

The Provincial Official funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 3 January 2019.

The family said the venue and times of the service will be communicated in due course.

African News Agency (ANA)