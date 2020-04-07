Men must stand up and condemn raping and killing of women and children, says Nkoana-Mashabane

Johannesburg - Enough is enough, so says Maite Nkoana-Mashabe, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The minister has called on men in South Africa to stand up and condemn the killing and raping of women and children.

She described the acts as “barbaric and cruel acts”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has clarified this week that there have been more than 2000 gender-based violence complaints received by the South African Police Service since the start of the 21-day lockdown last week.

At the weekend, there were reports of a 47-year-old Willowvale woman who was found murdered in her home with her one-year-old baby found lying next to her.

Cele also revealed the police had arrested a police officer who had allegedly raped his wife last week.

In another matter, a Grade 9 pupil at Aurora Girls' High School in Soweto who was raped and murdered while running errands.

“We are shattered,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

“This is saddening beyond comprehension especially during these trying times. I’m calling for immediate action against perpetrators of gender-based violence. Men must stand up against GBV by saying violence against women and girls is unacceptable,” said the minister.

The minister said women were under threat - even in their homes where the government is calling for people to stay home during the lockdown.

The government is calling for the general public to stay home, refrain from walking dogs or jogging in the streets to curb the spread of the virus. Only trips to the stores for essential food or medical supplies are allowed.

The police have noted a drastic decline in crime during the lockdown, which was welcomed by Nkoana-Mashabane.

“South Africa boasts hosts of legislation and policies that affirm the rights of all, including women and gender non-conforming people. These rights do not necessarily translate into reality in the lives of people who still face systemic and endemic forms of violence.

“We must all work tirelessly to deliver for the lives of women and gender-non-conforming people in South Africa today. We cannot continue to live lives that are constantly under siege and where we are not all enjoying the fruits of our Constitutional democracy,” said Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111

GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428

Send a Please Call Me to *120*7867#

Skype Line ‘Helpme GBV’ for members of the deaf community: Add ‘Helpme GBV’ to your Skype contacts

GBVCC: An SMS Based Line 31531 for persons with disabilities (SMS ‘help’ to 31531)

Women Abuse Helpline: 0800 150 150

Child line: 0800 055 555

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111

GBVF-related service complaints (SAPS): 0800 333 177 / [email protected]

Commission for Gender Equality Toll-Free to report cases of gender abuse: 0800 007 709

National AIDS Helpline: 0800 012 322

National Human Trafficking Helpline: 0800 222 777

Suicide Helpline: 0800 567 567

Coronavirus Hotline: 0800 029 999