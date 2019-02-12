Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor. File photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Vytjie Mentor has faced tough questions regarding accusations that she may have defeated the ends of justice when she agreed to remove Jacob Zuma's name from her criminal case. On Tuesday, Mentor appeared before the state capture inquiry where she faced cross-examination.

She was questioned by Advocate Vincent Siwela who represents the Hawks and Advocate Mandla Mtolo who works for the unit.

Mentor claimed last year during her first appearance in August that she had opened a criminal case in May 2016 against Zuma and the Gupta brothers regarding corruption.

She says after she opened the case she was approached by Mtolo who tried to pressure her to remove Zuma's name from the complaint.

Mentor said she agreed to do so but only because she feared her case would go nowhere if she had not.

Siwela pressed her on this and even accused Mentor of "obstructing justice and conniving with Mtolo to commit an offence".

Mentor denied this and said she was removed Zuma's named knowing that she planned to open a case again in future.

Siwela also questioned why Mentor agreed to remove Zuma's and had not reported Mtolo over his request or opened a case of obstruction of justice.

Mentor had earlier faced cross-examination from Lakela Kaunda's lawyer.

Kaunda's lawyer presented cellphone records which showed that Kaunda was never in contact with her during October 2010.

She had testified last year in August that she had received a call from Kaunda in October 2010 who invited her to fly to Joburg and meet with Zuma.

Mentor told the inquiry that she flew to Joburg from Cape Town. She said she was under the impression that she was meeting with Zuma, yet she was driven to the Guptas compound in Saxonwold where she met with Ajay Gupta.

The inquiry continues.

Politics Hub