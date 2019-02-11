People watch a big screen set up at the venue as former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor testifies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in August. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor will on Monday morning appear to be cross-examined at the state capture inquiry. Mentor is the first witness who will face cross-examination at the inquiry. Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and businessman Fana Hlongwane had applied to cross-examine Mentor.

Mentor testified at the commission in August that when she was on an Emirates flight to Dubai in 2010, Duduzane introduced her to a man he referred to as chairman. She identified the man as Hlongwane.

However, in November Mentor backtracked on her testimony and her lawyers wrote to the commission and said after Mentor testified she decided to view images of Hlongwane online and it's then that she realised that she had made a mistake and that he was not the man she was introduced to on the flight.

However, Mentor insists that she stands by her testimony that she was introduced to a man on the flight by Zuma. She is willing to testify and apologise in person at the commission, her lawyers said.

The former ANC MP also told the inquiry that she was offered the post of minister of public enterprises by Ajay Gupta if she helped stop SAA's route from Mumbai to Johannesburg.

She said Ajay told her that the family had a company, Jet Airlines, that would take over the route once the SAA one falls away.

Ajay Gupta had told her that former president Jacob Zuma had plans to reshuffle his Cabinet and that then minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan would be fired.