Mervyn Dirks not going down without a fight as he heads to court

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, together with his legal team, will this morning file an urgent interdict at the Western Cape High Court against his “unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional suspension”. Dirks is being represented by attorney Godrich Gadee.

The legal team has demanded their client be reinstated after being served a suspension letter in connection with a request to have President Cyril Ramaphosa probed on the misuse of public funds for campaigns for positions in the party. The MP received a suspension notice from ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Madojina following his call to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) which stemmed from remarks by Ramaphosa in the national executive committee on the misuse of public funds for campaigns for positions in the party. His lawyers referred to the precautionary suspension and disciplinary proceedings of their client as “unlawful and invalid, and is inconsistent with several provisions of the Constitution”.

In a letter addressed to the chief whip, President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, his legal representatives demanded their client's rights and privileges be restored following a suspension letter which he received from Majodina last week. Through the precautionary suspension Dirks had been relieved of his duties as Scopa Study Group and Questions Whip of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus. In addition, Dirks's membership of the strategy group in the ANC in Parliament has been suspended. He has also been removed from caucus WhatsApp groups.