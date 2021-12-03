Metsimaholo now under DA after EFF mayor quits

Cape Town - The DA has snatched control of the Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State after its member Jeff Zwane was elected mayor. This comes after EFF mayor Selloane Motjoane resigned more than a week ago, after it emerged that Motjoane secured her position with help from some ANC members who voted in her favour.

EFF leader Julius Malema said some ANC members were asking for illegal things from their mayor, and she was told by her party to quit. The position of mayor was occupied by the SACP before this year’s elections. However, the beleaguered municipality has been troubled over the last five years. The council elected in 2016 was faced with serious challenges and was put under administration in 2017.

DA chairperson in the Free State Werner Horn said on Friday that the election of Zwane would bring stability to the municipality. “Our main focus is to get the basics done by delivering better services and build a financially stable municipality. Revitalising the local economic growth and turning things around is also on top of the list,” said Horn. “During the campaign, Councillor Zwane told the people of Metsimaholo that he will govern in the interest of the community and he still stands by his word. It will not be an easy road, however we will get things done,” he said.