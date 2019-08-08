Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi addresses the media outside the offices of the Municipal Demarcation Board in Arcadia. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA).

The mayor of the Midvaal local municipality, Bongani Baloyi, has vowed to take action against officials who took part in the irregular appointments of staff in the DA-led municipality. Baloyi was among DA leaders who on Wednesday showcased the party’s successes in running small municipalities across the country, including Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape, where it dislodged the ANC in the 2016 local government elections.

Midvaal, often hailed as a well-governed municipality, was recently dragged into controversy after senior officials were implicated in the flouting of human resources policies and irregularly hiring staff, including deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters, who was found guilty by an independent investigation and subjected to disciplinary action

“We’re just waiting for the presiding officer of the DC (disciplinary committee) to inform council what the sanction is,” Baloyi said.

He added that the municipality was probing the role of municipal manager Albert de Klerk in the jobs saga.

“We’ve started a process to understand what his role was in those appointments. Two other appointments came to light where individuals did not have requisite qualifications.”

Political Bureau