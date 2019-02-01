KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - More corruption charges have been added to the indictment in a corruption case against ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Deputy Chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu. He appeared in Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday along with his co-accused. The prosecutor wasted no time and informed the court that an indictment has been amended.

The prosecutor recommended that the matter be postponed to give the defence a reasonable amount of time to study the new charges.

Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused were arrested last year in connection to corruption involving R28 million meant for the North Sea Jazz Festival that never took place.

Mabuyakhulu was the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism in KZN when the alleged corruption took place.

It is alleged that the money was shared among Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused.

The defence lawyers did not object to the postponement and agreed that the matter be postponed until March 4.