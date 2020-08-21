Military ombud probing 32 complaints against SANDF members

Johannesburg – The Office of the Military Ombudsman says its investigations into 32 complaints laid against SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members since the beginning of the lockdown are at various stages of finalisation. The Military Ombudsman, Lieutenant-General (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo, said that in instances where complaints were laid regarding joint operations with law enforcement agencies, these agencies conduct their own investigations. The office on Thursday confirmed that its investigation related to the death of Collins Khosa following an altercation with SANDF members had been finalised. It was completed in August and the final report and recommendations were handed over to Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula. The Military Ombudsman found that the SANDF members had acted in an improper, irregular manner and in contravention with codes of conduct, operational rules and rules of engagement. The inquiry also found the platoon commander had failed to command the platoon in line with command orders.

These findings, by the ombudsman, have been largely welcomed, especially because an SANDF board of inquiry investigation which was conducted after the incident in April, found that the SANDF members had not acted improperly.

Khosa died in April following an altercation with SANDF members at his home in Alexandra.

Khosa's wife had maintained that he was assaulted by SANDF members who entered their home in Alexandra and began arguing. She said his death was as a result of trauma afflicted by the beatings from the SANDF officers. The Khosa family is in the process of filing a civil claim against the government over his death.

A criminal investigation against SANDF members and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers who were involved in the incident is also underway.

Mapisa-Nqakhula told eNCA on Thursday that she accepted that there was wrongdoing in the manner in which the SANDF members behaved.

"The wrongdoing has come out and I have acceded to the fact that there was wrongdoing. What matters to me now is that justice has been done " she said.

The SANDF members were not interviewed as part of the Military Ombudsman's investigation as a criminal investigation is still underway and they fear implicating themselves.