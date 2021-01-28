Millions allegedly redirected from SSA ops to ’guard’ Jacob Zuma

THE Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard how a project established to guard former president Jacob Zuma’s aircraft saw millions of rand redirected from the State Security Agency’s (SSA’s) legitimate operations.

“Ms K”, an unidentified witness giving evidence at a secret location, on Thursday told the commission the project saw the SSA incur unplanned expenditure of R1.5 million a month.

The witness, who is the project manager of “Project Veza”, a probe into malfeasance at the SSA, is corroborating the evidence of another of the agency’s officials, identified as Mr Y, who was scheduled to testify this week but could not because he is indisposed after recently coming out of a coma.

According to the evidence presented, the project to ensure the safety of Zuma’s presidential aircraft took up 40% of the chief directorate for internal security’s budget of R48m and R38m in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 financial years, respectively.

”This means that almost 40% of the chief directorate for internal security’s budget was redirected from other operational activities in order to meet the requirements of this project for the alleged protection of the presidential aircraft,” the commission heard.