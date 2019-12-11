Cape Town - Teachers who refuse to teach comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) face being hauled before a disciplinary hearing by the Basic Education Department.
This is according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who indicated this in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Nomsa Marchesi.
Marchesi asked what action would be taken against educators who refused to teach CSE based on moral or religious objections. CSE has in recent months sparked outrage after explicit content and pictorial representations in some of its scripted lesson plans appeared in public.
Marchesi also asked what support the department provided to teachers who were not comfortable teaching the curriculum.
Motshekga maintained that teachers were provided with a three-day training course that would cover the content and teaching methodologies used. This, she said, included how to use the scripted lesson plans and lesson demonstrations. “Subject advisers are also provided with coaching and mentoring training to be able to provide continuous support to teachers during implementation.”