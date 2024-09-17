Minister George congratulates 33 new field rangers at Kruger National Park graduation ceremony

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister, Dion George, extended congratulations to 33 newly graduated Field Rangers of the Kruger National Park (KNP).
This ceremony too place in Skukuza earlier this month.
Peter Mbelengwa, the department’s spokesperson, said the graduates completed an intense six-week training program, which culminated in their formal induction as Field Rangers.
George commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience, saying, “I am proud of the commitment and determination each of these individuals has shown throughout their intense six-week training programme.
‘’These new Field Rangers will provide critical support to our conservation efforts, safeguarding one of South Africa's most treasured natural heritages and playing a vital role in preserving our biodiversity for future generations."
The selection process for these new recruits, which began in July 2024, and it tested both physical endurance and mental fortitude.
The graduates would be deployed across various sections of the KNP, where they will contribute to law enforcement and biodiversity conservation efforts, said Mbelengwa in a statement.
George also emphasised the importance of the Field Rangers' role,saying, "Our Field Rangers are at the frontline of the fight against poaching and environmental crime.
‘’Their work ensures the integrity of our protected areas, and I trust that their contributions will strengthen our collective efforts to protect South Africa’s wildlife."
The minister also expressed his gratitude to SANParks for their ongoing leadership in conservation and their commitment to maintaining high standards in ranger training.
IOL Politics