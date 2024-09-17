Minister George congratulates 33 new field rangers at Kruger National Park graduation ceremony

This ceremony too place in Skukuza earlier this month.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister, Dion George, extended congratulations to 33 newly graduated Field Rangers of the Kruger National Park (KNP).

Peter Mbelengwa, the department’s spokesperson, said the graduates completed an intense six-week training program, which culminated in their formal induction as Field Rangers.

George commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience, saying, “I am proud of the commitment and determination each of these individuals has shown throughout their intense six-week training programme.

‘’These new Field Rangers will provide critical support to our conservation efforts, safeguarding one of South Africa's most treasured natural heritages and playing a vital role in preserving our biodiversity for future generations."