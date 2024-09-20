Minister Gwarube welcomes Home Affairs’ Saturday ID services for matriculants

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has warmly welcomed the announcement by Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, that Home Affairs offices will extend their operating hours to include Saturdays from September 21 to October 12. This comes after Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said that her department is ready to administer the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations for the class of 2024.

Schreiber says the department’s offices will operate for five hours on Saturdays across all provinces, to offer temporary identity certificates, ID collection and applications services to matriculants so that they can write their final exams. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has declared that his department’s offices will operate on Saturdays across all provinces, to offer temporary identity certificates, ID collection and applications services to the Matric Class of 2024. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers These services are critical for matriculants, as valid identification is required for their exam participation. Gwarube commended the Department of Home Affairs for this timely intervention, emphasising the importance of interdepartmental co-operation.

"This is an excellent example of how government departments can work together to prioritise the needs of our learners. "Matriculants are at a crucial point in their academic journey, and ensuring that they have valid identification for their exams is critical. This initiative is a strong demonstration of our joint commitment to the success of our learners as we prepare them for the next stage of their lives,“ she said. Gwarube noted that this extension will not only benefit learners who are in class during the week but will also help alleviate pressure on weekday services, making it easier for those in need of these crucial documents.

Gwarube says the collaboration between the Departments of Basic Education and Home Affairs is not new. The two departments signed an intergovernmental protocol in 2010, which was renewed in 2023, to ensure that Grade 12 learners receive preferential treatment in preparation for their final examinations. This long-standing agreement continues to support the needs of matriculants. "This is a critical step towards ensuring that every learner is fully prepared and eligible for their exams," Gwarube said. The Matric Class of 2024 is scheduled to put pen to paper for their final exams beginning October 21 and ending on November 27.

About 732,448 full-time candidates enrolled for NSC examinations, while there are 136,195 part-time candidates who are registered to sit for various subjects this year. KwaZulu-Natal has the largest Grade 12 population with 172,213 candidates, followed by Gauteng contributing the second largest number with 136,620. The Eastern Cape has 103,975 and Limpopo with 94,236 followed by Mpumalanga with 68,455 and Western Cape, which registered 64,552 candidates.

In addition, the North West enrolled 41,480, while Free State has 37,737 and Northern Cape registered 13,180 candidates this year. Schreiber says Home Affairs officers across nine provinces will operate on Saturdays from September 21 to October 12, to allow Grade 12 learners to apply for temporary identity certificates, ID collections and application services. He said the offices will open their doors from 8am until 1pm, with matriculants and learners being prioritised during the period.

“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people,” Schreiber said. “We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest Home Affairs or where they applied.” Additionally, Schreiber encouraged people who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to use the opportunity and visit their nearest offices to collect their documents.