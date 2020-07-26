Minister Gwede Mantashe discharged from hospital

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe (MP) was this evening discharged from hospital, the Presidency said on Sunday. The minister, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected two weeks ago. Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on July 20 on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring. “Though he has been discharged, he has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days. We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery. “We wish our other colleagues in the Executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus,” the Presidency said.

Mantasha is one of three ministers who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel received a positive test result on Saturday.

According to a statement, this was Patel’s second test since the outbreak of this virus.

“The minister is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. It should also be noted that those that have been in contact with the minister are in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” the statement said.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has also tested positive for Covid-19.

In terms of Premiers, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, North West Premier Jobs Mokgoro and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have all tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently recovering at home.

IOL