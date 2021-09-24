Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele mourns passing of his son

Cape Town – Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has been left saddened after he lost his son, Karabo, who died after a short illness. The Presidency announced on Friday that Karabo, 32, died today and was working for a financial institution.

Gungubele was appointed Minister in the Presidency early in August during a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was chairing the portfolio committee on social development before his move to Pretoria. He also served as deputy minister of finance a few years ago.

He has also worked in the Gauteng provincial government in the past few years before he moved to the national legislature. The presidency said more details would be released on the funeral arrangements for Karabo. “The Presidency sends its deepest condolences to the Gungubele family during this hour of need,” it said

“Karabo passed away today, Friday, 24 September 2021, at the age of 32 after a short illness,” it said. He worked as a quality analyst at a leading financial institution. He had a BSc degree in mathematical science.