Minister Kubayi warns DA is facing a ’bloodbath’ from ActionSA

Cape Town - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has accused the DA of lack of leadership and said the party was facing a bloodbath from ActionSA. She said ActionSA has been taking support from the DA due to its lack of leadership and inconsistent policies.

This came after DA MPs slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for his State of the Nation Address and the ANC for flip-flopping on policies. DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Parliament has become a lapdog instead of being a watchdog of ministers. She said the ANC has for years been shielding ministers instead of holding them accountable.

“While the president spoke at length about the country’s biggest challenges, it became apparent that Parliament has become a lap-dog and not a watch-dog on behalf of the people. In a functional Parliamentary democracy, members of the Executive would know that this institution is designed to hold them accountable and not shield them from scrutiny. However, it is a known and fast becoming an accepted fact that the ANC will use its majority in this House to block measures to hold ministers to account and attempts to make this House effective,” said Gwarube. Party chief whip Natasha Mazzone reiterated their view that Ramaphosa’s speech was a playbook from the DA. But Kubayi hit back and warned the DA should focus on its leadership. She said the party lacked leadership.

Kubayi added that its attention should be on ActionSA, which has taken support from it. “As you face this bloodbath from ActionSA can you focus on yourself and leave ANC politics. We are there to deal with it,” said Kubayi. “This behaviour of DA members during this year’s Sona is a clear indication of a deterioration of the politics, especially in the face of the bloodbath caused by ActionSA,” she said.