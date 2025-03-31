Minister Lamola defends South Africa’s foreign policy, rejects unilateral political demands

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has emphasised South Africa’s unwavering commitment to a foreign policy rooted in progressive anti-imperialism, guided by principles of justice, human rights, and respect for international law. Speaking at a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, Lamola stated that the country would never compromise on foundational issues such as international law, the International Court of Justice, human rights, and domestic matters anchored in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

He specifically highlighted that the land question, which requires redress, is one such non-negotiable principle. “We can’t compromise on those issues of principle,” Lamola said, reflecting the government's stance on these crucial matters. Lamola also reiterated that South Africa remains open to engaging in trade relations and economic cooperation with countries worldwide, particularly the United States, to foster growth and access technologies and investments.

“As an emerging economy, we need technologies, we need various investments to help us grow the economy,” he said. This reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to balance respect for its foundational values with the need for economic development through international cooperation. Regarding the question of South Africa’s foreign policy and its relationship with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Lamola clarified that the country’s approach is firmly grounded in the Constitution, the National Interest Document, and the Foreign Services Act. “We are implementing what has already been adopted by Parliament, what has already been adopted by Cabinet,” Lamola emphasised.

He added that these policies are in accordance with the rule of law, and any changes or amendments would require the standard governmental processes through Parliament, not unilateral demands from political parties like the DA. “The DA can’t unilaterally come and say we must now implement or consult on this or that. This is already adopted,” he said, reinforcing that the country’s foreign policy is based on established legal frameworks and should be respected. The ANC's deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane further supported this view by emphasising South Africa's commitment to the unity and sovereignty of African nations while respecting their national interests.

“We are transformational,” she said, affirming the country’s broader diplomatic approach that prioritises Africa's unity, respect for sovereignty, and maintaining open diplomatic channels with the world. Mokonyane also clarified that South Africa will continue to engage through diplomatic channels, addressing issues of trade relations and cooperation without succumbing to transactional politics. “Our approach is about managing and maintaining our trade relations,” she noted, stressing the importance of using established diplomatic processes.

In the context of global challenges, Mokonyane addressed the issue of targeted sanctions, reflecting on the resilience of countries that have faced similar pressures, like Cuba. She emphasised that South Africa’s struggle for justice, equality, and respect for international law continues, despite external challenges. “The struggle continues,” Mokonyane said, highlighting the country's unwavering stance in the face of international pressure. [email protected]