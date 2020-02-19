President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and SANDF chief General Solly Shoke during the Armed Forces Day Parade. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The secretary for defence Sam Gulube will remain in office until the end of March after his term of his contract ended in December, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said. Mapisa-Nqakula revealed this in writing when responding to a parliamentary question from DA MP Kobus Marais.

Marais had asked why Gulube's term of office was extended, for how long the term of office was extended and what the costs of the extension were.

He had also asked the relevant details of the process to recruit and appoint Gulube's successor and why it was not done earlier to coincide with the end of his term of office.

In her written reply, Mapisa-Nqakula said Gulube's term was extended to allow for a process to finalise the appointment of a new secretary for defence.