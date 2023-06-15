Minister Maropene Ramokgopa says NHI will provide ‘equitable access’ to healthcare services

Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa said they believe the National Health Insurance (NHI) will provide equitable access to healthcare to all South Africans. She said the introduction of universal health coverage was an important development in the healthcare sector.

She said currently 85% of the people in the country rely on public health services. The NHI will be able to provide the services that the majority of the people want. Ramokgopa, who was part of the governance cluster of ministers answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, said the NHI will be funded through various sources.

The National Assembly passed the NHI Bill this week and it will be sent to the NCOP for concurrence. Ramokgopa said this was an important bill that will change the face of the healthcare system in the country. “The bill will ensure that all the funds we spend on personal healthcare is put together to provide equitable access to quality health services for all South Africans based on our health needs and irrespective of our socio-economic status. The cost of our healthcare system, which is currently the most expensive in the world, will definitely be reduced.

“When people visit healthcare facilities there will be no fees charged, because the NHI Fund will cover people’s cost of medical care in the same way that medical aids do to their own members,” said Ramokgopa. She said the majority of the people were using public health services. She said the NHI will be funded from various sources.