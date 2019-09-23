International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has arrived in New York, where she will, among other things, woo investors. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has arrived in New York, where where she is leading a South African delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where she will, among other things, woo investors. Speaking on arrival on arrival on Sunday, Pandor said: "I think South Africa remains a very attractive country for investors ... we will call on them to respond to the President's [Cyril Ramaphosa] invitation to his annual investment conference ...

"We have had, I think, very positive success in the last year ... we'd like to see even more from the meeting in November this year."

"We are doing all that we can in order to build appropriate incentives for those who wish to invest in our country.

"We also have made a very big push, for example, on changes to our immigration law in order to allow more and more tourists access to South Africa because we believe tourism is a big growth area for our country."

Pandor has been tasked with leading the SA delegation to the 74 UNGA, which runs from Monday to Thursday, because Ramaphosa opted to stay at home to tackle pressing matters that include rising gender-based violence, the restoration of order and stability in areas affected by public violence, and to oversee initiatives to turn around the economy.

African News Agency (ANA)