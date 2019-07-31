International Relations Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor with Deputy Minister Alvin Botes visiting Jan Kotlolo Primary School for the Nelson Mandela Outreach programme. Picture: Yandisa Monakali

Johannesburg - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor on Tuesday took part in the Nelson Mandela Outreach programme by painting a classroom at Jan Kotlolo Primary School in Nelmapius, Pretoria .

The minister donned a blue work suit before she helped with painting walls of a classroom. She also addressed Grade 7 learners at the school and handed handover donations to mark Mandela Month.