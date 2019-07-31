Johannesburg - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor on Tuesday took part in the Nelson Mandela Outreach programme by painting a classroom at Jan Kotlolo Primary School in Nelmapius, Pretoria .
The minister donned a blue work suit before she helped with painting walls of a classroom. She also addressed Grade 7 learners at the school and handed handover donations to mark Mandela Month.
Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated on the 18th of July every year and is recognised as an annual international “day of humanitarian action”. This year’s Nelson Mandela Day was held under the theme: “Action against poverty”.
African News Agency (ANA)