Richard Maponya at the Mangosuthu University of Technology. File picture: Bongani Mbatha/Africa NewsAgency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has conveyed condolences to the family and friends of deceased business mogul, Dr Richard Maponya. The 99-year-old died on Monday following a short illness. Among his many business ventures is the Maponya Mall in Pimville, Soweto.

“Dr Maponya received the first Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural South African Premier Business Awards in March 2013 hosted by the department of trade and industry (DTI), Proudly South African and Brand South Africa,” said Patel in a statement.

The award was presented by the department to recognise business excellence and honour enterprises that promoted innovation, job creation, business ethics and quality.

“Dr Maponya was recognised for his contribution to the development of South African business and his contribution to the community during his lifetime,” said Patel.