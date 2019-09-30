Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has moved to downplay the dismissal of his application to have the Inspector General of Inteligence’s (IGI’s) SARS rogue unit report excluded from the EFF's defence in the hate speech case he is pursuing against its leader Julius Malema.
Gordhan’s legal action is directed against EFF president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu over their attacks against him. These attacks include claims that he was "corrupt" and a "dog of white monopoly capital”.
In defence of Malema’s utterances, the EFF has sought to include allegations that Gordhan was party to the setting up of an allegedly illegal intelligence unit at the Sars while he was commissioner.
Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the court order dismissing his application would not impact his court case against Malema, as it had nothing to do with the report.
“The intention was to make sure that these proceedings are not tainted by irrelevant material. Even with the introduction of the material, it makes no difference to the complaint. The IGI report has no bearing whatsoever to the hate speech complaint lodged against Mr Malema," Malatji said.