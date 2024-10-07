Minister Simelane denies misleading reports of R575,000 loan and Ramaphosa's involvement

Embattled Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane has refuted weekend reports which purported that she revealed and was quizzed by President Cyril Ramaphosa about the controversial loan she received from corruption-accused Gundo Wealth Solutions. Sunday World reported that Simelane told the ANC’s Integrity Commission that Ramaphosa was aware that she had obtained the R575,000 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions before appointing her to his Cabinet.

Simelane appeared virtually before the commission last week as she was dragged by her political party to explain the circumstances on how she received the loan. The Sunday World report stated that Ramaphosa had quizzed Simelane before appointing her as deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in August 2021. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane. File Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media Responding to the newspaper reports, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, Tsekiso Machike said the news report was devoid of truth.

“The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, has noted with concerns the article published by the Sunday World on October 6 2024. The article is suggesting that the minister has during her appearance before her party’s Integrity Commission two weeks ago, said she took president into her confidence about her loan with the Gundo Wealth Solutions,” said Machike. He added that the news reports are unfair to Simelane and Ramaphosa. “The article is devoid of truthfulness and carries misleading messages that are not fair to the minister and the president,” said Machike.

“Furthermore, the article does not represent the minister’s submission to the ANC Integrity Commission.” The Democratic Alliance (DA) has renewed its call for Simelane to resign following revelations about her alleged involvement in the questionable loan transaction during the tenure as mayor of Polokwane. IOL reported that when Simelane was mayor, she took a loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions through the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton.

The DA's demand comes after new inconsistencies were disclosed in a purported loan agreement with Ralliom Razwinane, who faces corruption charges linked to the looting of VBS. IOL has previously reported that the DA insists that discrepancies in the loan agreement, such as conflicting payment dates and indications that the document may have been backdated, raise significant concerns about the minister’s integrity and transparency in her dealings. DA spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach emphasised: “The glaring inconsistencies in this loan agreement only deepen the conflict of interest facing Minister Simelane. This situation undermines any claim she has to transparency.”

The DA believes it is essential for Simelane to step aside voluntarily in light of these serious allegations. Breytenbach dded: “Continuing in her role without addressing these concerns casts a shadow over her capacity to uphold the justice system she is meant to serve.” The party has also urged Ramaphosa to take swift action.