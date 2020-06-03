Minister Sisulu says audio of alleged corruption will be probed

Johannesburg - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has directed advocate Terry Motau to investigate an audio recording which allegedly details a current and former official from the department of water planning corrupt activity related to funds budgeted for the supply of water.

Sisulu's office said she had been provided with the audio and had directed it be investigated along with a string of other corruption-related crimes at the department of water.

In the audio, which was first published by City Press, former officials from the department of water and sanitation's national rapid response team are heard discussing the budget in what appears to be a plan for corrupt looting of the funds. The R200 million budget is intended to be used to fund the provision of water to Maluti-a-Phofung region in the Free State

One of the officials in the audio, Thami Ka-Plaatjie, is a current employee of the department. He has since asked to be placed on special leave pending the investigation.

Sisulu has now tasked Motau to look into the audio and the allegations made in it. Motau has been appointed to investigate corruption at the department. The corruption relates to R16 billion worth of wasteful expenditure. The department believes R1.7 billion of those funds had been stolen over the years.